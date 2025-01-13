Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police raided a massage parlour located in Gwalior district late Sunday night and arrested nine individuals, including five women from the spot, a police official said on Monday.

The massage parlour was located in city center Patel Nagar under the jurisdiction of University Police Station in the district. The arrested women hailed from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Among the men taken into custody, two were customers, one massage parlour's operator and a manager, the police added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharamveer Singh told ANI, "Several types of massage parlours were being operated in the University Police Station area and a complaint regarding human trafficking was received following which a raid was conducted on Sunday. The operation was carried out by the Women Police Station in charge, Additional SP, and the Crime Branch and recovered significant evidence from the spot, proving human trafficking and immoral trafficking."

Based on the evidence, an FIR was registered at Mahila police station and a total of nine individuals -five women and four men, including massage parlour's operator and a manager, the officer said.

He further emphasised that the police would continue its crackdown on such activities and conduct further checking of massage parlours operating in the area.

"The arrested women belong to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. Similarly, the arrested men were also having interstate connections. The police further take remands of the accused and would conduct further interrogation to gather more evidence into the matter," SSP Singh said.

The massage parlour has been sealed, and the police team were checking the CCTV footage of the parlour. Besides, they will inspect such massage parlours operating in other cities as well with the joint team of the administration and would take action according to the irregularities, he added. (ANI)

