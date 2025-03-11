Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police registered a total of eight FIRs and arrested 13 people so far in connection with a clash incident that broke out between two groups in Indore's Mhow on Sunday late at night during the victory celebration of Team India's ICC Champions Trophy win, an official said on Tuesday.

These FIRs have been registered against both the communities based on the reports of the victims, the police said, adding that the situation is completely normal in the area and adequate police force have been deployed to monitor the situation.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Fresh Trouble As Delhi Court Orders FIR Against AAP National Convenor for 'Misusing' Public Money on Hoardings in Dwarka.

Superintendent of Police (SP, rural) Hitika Vasal told ANI, "The market has completely opened today and people are performing their normal movement in the area. There is complete peace and the police force has been deployed here. So far eight FIRs have been registered in which 13 people have been arrested. Proper security arrangements are in place everywhere and drone monitoring is also going on continuously. Forces are deployed on the high-rise buildings and the police are working promptly. There is no problem right now."

Meanwhile, DIG Rural, Nimish Agarwal said that the police were committed to maintaining peace in the area and nobody would be given a chance to disturb the peace in the area. Strict action would be taken if anyone is found.

Also Read | GUJCET Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Exam Released at gujcet.gseb.org, Know Steps To Download.

"Based on the victims, a total of eight FIRs have been registered into the matter and thirteen people have been arrested so far. There are around over 50 named accused and almost equally accused have been identified. So, there have been around 100 accused in the matter till now. The FIR has been from both communities (Hindu and Muslims) as per victims. Currently, the situation is peaceful in the area. The police are committed to maintaining peace in the area and we will not allow anyone to disturb peace here," Agarwal said.

He further highlighted that the police were monitoring social media as well. If anyone is trying to spread rumours, then the administration is taking action against them.

After the unrest, shopkeepers belonging to both the communities running their shops side by side in the area reopened their shops on Tuesday and shared that they stay together like brothers and never face any issues.

The shopkeepers highlighted that mostly people work together here and there no conflict between them at all. But due to the misdeeds of a few bad people, the common man used to suffer its consequences.

The police should check the CCTV footage and take strict action against the person found guilty so that no such incident occurs again in the future, the shopkeeper said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)