Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): A Tehsildar posted at the Collectorate Office in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district was booked for allegedly exploiting a widow for years on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Thursday.

A case was registered following a complaint submitted by a victim at Mahila Police Station in Gwalior on Wednesday evening. The victim alleged that she had been living with the accused, Shatrughan Singh Chouhan, since 2008 and he was continuously exploiting her physically on the promise of marriage.

"On Wednesday evening, a woman submitted a written application in which she mentioned that a Tehsildar Shatrughan Sigh Chouhan has been in touch with her since 2008 and has been exploiting her on the pretext of marriage. In 2008, Chouhan was posted in Bhind district and came in contact with the victim. The victim's husband expired in 2007-08, after which the accused befriended the woman and expressed the desire to marry her," Mahila police station in charge, Deepti Tomar told ANI.

The accused kept the woman at his posting places and physically exploited her on the pretext of marriage. The victim also has a son who is 12 years old and for the last 1-2 years, the accused stopped all contact with the victim and also stopped giving money to her for livelihood. Following this, the woman demanded money from the accused for her livelihood and the discussion between them in this regard was held but nothing came out of it, the police station in charge said.

"After that, the woman presented an application before the police on which a case has been registered against the accused under sections 69, 115 (2) and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS)," Tomar said.

The police station in charge further added that the victim also claimed that the accused had married 2-3 times and she was the third woman in his life. However, the accused kept the victim at his posting places. The accused is currently posted at the Collectorate Office in Gwalior and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, after informing the police, the victim told reporters, "I have come to lodge an FIR against Shatrughan Singh Chouhan because he has been continuously exploiting me on the pretext of marriage since 2008. He promised to marry but he did not fulfill it and was continuously harassing me. After coming to Gwalior, I came to know that he has three wives, excluding me. I have lodged a complaint and demand justice," the victim said.

The victim further alleged that the accused had also exploited her along with one unknown person in 2013. She also highlighted that she received threat calls from the accused that if she lodged an FIR, then she would be killed. The accused's friends also gave her threatening calls, she alleged. (ANI)

