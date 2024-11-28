Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested a man following the alleged suicide of his female friend during the night of November 24-25 in the Powai Police Station area, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Srishti Tuli, was a pilot. After the incident, her relative, Vivek Kumar Tuli, filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, the accused, identified as Aditya Pandit, was arrested and remanded to police custody for four days.

According to the police, initial investigations reveal that the accused, a native of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has no prior criminal record.

Commenting on the incident, ACP Pradeep Mirale said, "Srishti Tuli's body was brought to Seven Hills Hospital on November 25. Upon receiving the information, Powai officers investigated the scene and sent the body for a postmortem examination by a panel of expert doctors.

"Following a complaint by her relative, Vivek Kumar Tuli, an FIR was registered under Section 108 of the IPC, naming Aditya Pandit as the accused. We arrested him on November 25, and the court has ordered his custody until November 29," the ACP added.

Police Inspector Ganesh Patil is leading the investigation and gathering evidence. "We have not reached a conclusion yet. While there are no prior criminal cases registered against Pandit in Maharashtra, as he is originally from Gorakhpur, we are investigating this aspect as well," the ACP further stated. (ANI)

