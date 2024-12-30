Mumbai, December 30: Ahead of the New Year celebrations in Mumbai, Railway Police Commissioner, Ravindra Shisve said that the police would ensure that no one enters the station on the CSMT-Churchgate route under the influence of alcohol and one officer will be deployed in all women coaches for their safety. Ravindra Shisve said, "People gather in South Mumbai at places like Marine Drive, Gateway of India etc to celebrate and take the CSMT-Churchgate route. We are trying to ensure that no illegal activity takes place at such places and screening will be done to ensure that no one enters the station under the influence of alcohol. Such people will be segregated for the safety of women."

Additionally, Central and Western Railways have announced the operation of special trains on December 31 to facilitate timely and safe returns of commuters. "One officer will be deployed in all women coaches so that no miscreant enters the coach. Over 6000 policemen, home guards and MSF jawans will be present. Over 2000 jawans of RPF would be deployed. There are over 7000 CCTV from the railways have been placed in this area. Central and Western Railways will run special trains on December 31 to ensure people return home on time. CCTV monitoring would be done live by RFP. Dog squad teams would also be deployed in the viewpoint of any terror attacks. All women are requested that if you see any illegal activity, immediately call 1512, you will get a response within 5 to 10 minutes," he further said. New Year 2025 Celebrations: Delhi Police Roll Out Extensive Security Measures, Deploy Quick Reaction Teams Across City.

He further said that in every railway station eyes and ears have been placed in the form of porters, people working on stalls, we have sensitized them and their weekly meetings are conducted and on 31st they will play an important role. "Sakhi in Khakhi is getting a very good response for those women who are not willing to come to police stations," he added. He further appealed to everyone not to celebrate in a way which would cause trouble to others. New Year 2025 Celebration Deadline: Bengaluru Police Permit Celebrations Only Until 1 AM on January 1, Deploy Over 11,000 Personnel for Security.

New Year is among the festivals and occasions that are celebrated with great fervour in India, especially in the urban parts of the country. The celebrations and parties during these occasions often involve heavy usage of alcohol, which causes a surge in cases of alcohol smuggling.

