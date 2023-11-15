Mumbai, November 15: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday apprehended a 17-year-old individual from Latur district who is suspected of issuing threats to the Mumbai Police via X handle. The suspect had threatened to disrupt the India-New Zealand cricket match in Mumbai on the X handle of the Mumbai Police. However, after investigation, it was found to be fake, Mumbai police said.

The suspect, a self-proclaimed fan of cricket, has not yet disclosed his motives behind the threats. The threat, posted on X, warned of a potential incident during the much-anticipated cricket match between India and New Zealand. The anonymous post, which tagged Mumbai Police, included an image of a gun, hand grenades, and bullets. India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Mumbai Police Issue Guidelines for Spectators Visiting Wankhede Stadium for Semi-Final Match on November 15 (Watch Video)

"An unidentified person posted a threat message to Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter) that a nefarious incident would be executed during the India vs New Zealand match at Wankhede Stadium today. Strict vigilance is being done in the area around the stadium and nearby areas. The person had tagged Mumbai Police on his post and shown a gun, hand grenades and bullets in a photo," a Mumbai Police official said.

The Mumbai Police has already arranged tight security for the match, deploying over 600 police personnel, including more than 150 officers, drone cameras, CCTV, the Quick Response Team, the State Reserve Police Force and riot control police, Mumbai police said. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Mumbai Police Issues Warning for Fans To Be Cautious of Fake Tickets for IND vs NZ CWC Semifinal Match at Wankhede Stadium

The semi-final match is a highly anticipated event. India will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Wednesday. While the Kiwis will be aiming to reach their third successive World Cup final after 2015 and 2019, India will be looking forward to overcoming the knockout hurdle that has not let them win a major ICC title since 2013, and that too against a team that has given them the most trouble in must-win matches.

