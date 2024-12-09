Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): A thin layer of smog enveloped Mumbai and the air quality in the metropolitan city was recorded in the 'moderate' category on Monday morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the city recorded an AQI of 112, as of 9.00 am this morning.

AN AQI under the "moderate" category generally means the air quality is acceptable, but there may be a slight health concern for a very small number of sensitive individuals.

For most people, air quality at this level doesn't pose significant risks, but those with respiratory issues, such as asthma or allergies, may experience mild symptoms.

The city which was shrouded by smog and mist, cleared up after sunrise.

Visuals from Bandra Reclamation show the beautiful sun rise improve visibility from the fog and misty weather.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' catgory, with thin layer of smog covering parts of the metropolitan city and and limiting visibility.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Delhi was recorded 231 as of 8.00 am on Monday morning.

As per IMD, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 8°C today with mist in the air.

Night shelters have been setup in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi road and Nizamuddin flyover.

The IMD has predicted a cold wave in West Rajasthan from December 9 to December 14, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will start experiencing similar conditions from December 11.

In Uttar Pradesh, people sat around the fire to warm themselves in Kanpur this winter morning as the minimum temperature dipped to 8°C as per the IMD. (ANI)

