Aizawl, Nov 26 (PTI) A 42-year-old Myanmar national has been arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.93 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said.

He was apprehended at Zokhawthar by a team of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police on Monday.

Upon spot-checking, the team recovered 258 gram of heroin worth Rs 1.93 crore concealed inside a white sack, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The suspected peddler is a resident of Webula in Myanmar, it said.

An investigation is underway.

