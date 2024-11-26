Aizawl, Nov 26 (PTI) A 42-year-old Myanmar national has been arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.93 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said.
He was apprehended at Zokhawthar by a team of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police on Monday.
Upon spot-checking, the team recovered 258 gram of heroin worth Rs 1.93 crore concealed inside a white sack, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.
The suspected peddler is a resident of Webula in Myanmar, it said.
An investigation is underway.
