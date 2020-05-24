India News | Nagaland Church Gives Gift Packs to Frontline Workers, Migrants

Kohima, May 24 (PTI) The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) on Sunday gave gift packages to the inmates and frontline workers at the two quarantine centers in Kohima district.

The two state-run quarantine centers in K Badze and Meriema have been set up for those returning to the state from other parts of the country.

The gift pack, which is named 'Prayer Pack', consists of a prayer letter from NBCC, its newsletter, Gideon Bible, face mask, besides basic needs such as toothbrush, paste, soap, toilet rolls, chocolates, biscuits and juice, among others.

A team led by NBCC general secretary Rev Zelhou Keyho handed over the packages to the officials at the gate of the quarantine centers, while also offering prayer for their well-being.

"At this time, since it is difficult to go and meet everyone in the quarantine centers in Kohima, the NBCC prepared 850 'Prayer Pack' for each of our children in the quarantine centers and delivered those to them today, said Keyho.

He said that as they delivered the packages they prayed with the in-charge and few of the frontline workers to acknowledge their service and also thanking them for the sacrifice and hard work.

We realise the stress and tension they go through handling the incoming returnees every day. We saw the dedication in all of them though physically, mentally, and psychologically they are overwhelmed. Many of us are complaining and giving wise direction without knowing the reality they face each day. They deserve our support in every possible way," said Keyho.

NBCC youth secretary Rev Vikuo Rhi said the council is also planning to give similar packages to some quarantine centers in Dimapur.

The state government has made institutional quarantine mandatory for all those returning from other parts of the country and has set up isolation centres in Dimapur and Kohima districts.

The returnees are being lodged at these centres before being sent to their respective districts.

