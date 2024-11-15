Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], November 15 (ANI): Nagaland Governor La Ganesan attended the 555th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak at Gurudwara Sri Singh Sabha in Dimapur, Nagaland, on Friday.

Speaking at the event, the Governor expressed his deep reverence for the first Guru of Sikhism, describing him as a spiritual figure who "left an indelible mark on the sands of time."

"Guru Nanak's philosophy emphasised 'Ik Onkar'--the belief in one God and the recognition of the divine presence in all of humanity. His teachings urge us towards a society founded on justice, tolerance, and harmony, paving the way for peace and unity in our diverse world," he said during his address at the Gurudwara.

Advocating for the adoption of Guru Nanak's teachings, Ganesan added, "By aligning societal structures with Guru Nanak's principles, a more equitable, peaceful, and sustainable world can emerge. Such a foundation not only enriches individual lives but also strengthens communities globally, creating an interconnected, compassionate human society. In essence, Guru Nanak's teachings provide an eternal framework for building societies committed to justice, peace, and unity, echoing louder than ever in an era punctuated by both extraordinary potential and profound challenges."

The Governor also acknowledged the contributions of the Sikh community across India.

"The Sikhs have consistently shown a remarkable spirit of enterprise, service, and sacrifice. They have been instrumental in nurturing India's cultural, technological, and agricultural growth. Sikh soldiers and citizens have bravely defended our nation and contributed significantly to national security. Their courage and dedication are sources of inspiration for all Indians," he said.

He further praised the Sikh community in Nagaland for their seamless integration into the state.

"In Nagaland, the Sikh community has seamlessly integrated into the cultural and economic ecosystem of the state and has contributed actively and vibrantly to its development. Through initiatives in trade, education, healthcare, and community service, they have supported the economic and social fabric of our beloved state. Their Gurdwaras, serving as community centres, are not just places of worship but symbols of unity and service where everyone is welcome with open arms," he noted.

He concluded by calling upon all to continue drawing inspiration from Guru Nanak's teachings. "Let us reaffirm our commitment to fostering a world rooted in love and mutual respect, fulfilling the higher ideals of selfless service to humanity," he urged.

On behalf of the people of Nagaland, the Governor extended heartfelt appreciation to the Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee and the Punjabi Committee of Dimapur for organising the event and providing an opportunity to reflect on Guru Nanak's teachings and enduring legacy. (ANI)

