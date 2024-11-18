Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing unrest in Manipur, which has led to the loss of five lives, widespread displacement of communities, and the destruction of ancestral properties.

In the release, it stated, saying "We strongly condemn the violence and urge all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue, reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts. The current situation is not only destabilizing for the people of Manipur but poses a serious threat to the harmony and security of the entire Northeastern region."

The committee urged the Union government to take immediate and decisive actions to restore law and order.

"The NPCC calls upon the Government of India to take immediate and decisive steps to restore Law and Order, address the underlying causes of the conflict, and ensure the safety and dignity of all citizens it is essential to provide adequate support for those affected, including displaced families, and to rebuild trust among the diverse communities present," reads the statement.

The NPCC appealed to the people of Manipur to refrain from violence and work collectively towards unity and peace.

According to the statement, it said "We appeal to the people of Manipur to refrain from violence and work collectively towards Unity and Peace Let us remember that the strength of the Northeast lies in its diversity and shared aspiration for development and prosperity. The NPCC stands in solidarity with the people of Manipur, our people during this difficult line and reaffirm its commitment to fostering peace and mutual understanding across the region."

Meanwhile, amid the escalation in the state, a total curfew was imposed on Saturday in Imphal.

Following this, the government immediately suspended Internet and mobile data services for two days.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

