India News | Narayan Rane Meets Governor, Demands President's Rule in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, demanding the President's Rule in the State as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government has allegedly failed to tackle COVID-19 crisis.

Rane also demanded that all government hospitals should be taken over by the military as the present system has failed.

"The MVA government has failed miserably in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic. President's Rule should be imposed. I met the Governor and informed him about the recent situation in the State. The State government has failed miserably every day in dealing with the corona crisis," said Rane while speaking to the reporters.

"We can see the coronavirus cases are increasing. The situation of the hospitals is the worst here. So, I have demanded the Governor that all the Municipal Corporations and state-run hospitals should be overtaken by the Army," he added.

Maharashtra has so far reported 50,231 cases of COVID-19, as per the details on the website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 14,600 patients have been cured/discharged or migrated so far.

Rane further said that if the government cannot save the lives of people as it has failed miserably in dealing with the COVID-19, then why shouldn't the President's Rule be imposed here.

On being asked about NCP president Sharad Pawar meeting with the Governor earlier today, Rane said: "I don't know the motive behind the meeting. The State is facing many problems like unemployment; the daily life of people has been affected. Exams are being cancelled. So I believe the CM and his minister are not capable of providing confidence to the people of the State."

NCP leader Praful Patel was also present during Pawar's meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here. It was Pawar's first visit to the Raj Bhavan since the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. A Raj Bhavan statement said that it was a 'courtesy meeting.' (ANI)

