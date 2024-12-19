Thane, Dec 19 (PTI) A 56-year-old Navi Mumbai man who was brought to a police station after the arrest of his tenants in a drugs case has escaped, an official said on Thursday.

The man, Keshav Kadu, had rented out his house to some foreign nationals who were held for possession of drugs, he said.

Kadu had not informed the police about having foreigners as tenants, said assistant inspector Ganesh Jadhav of Kharghar police station.

The police on Wednesday were in the process of arresting him. When the process was underway, Kadu escaped from the police station, he said, adding that efforts are being made to track him down.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)