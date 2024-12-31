Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): To address concerns about the illegal narcotics trade, the Navi Mumbai Police conducted a crackdown on foreign nationals residing illegally in the city, many of whom are involved in drug-related offenses.

Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, Milind Bharambe, expressed concerns about illegal immigrants, particularly Africans, who enter the country on student, medical, or business visas but eventually engage in the narcotics trade.

"Those who are illegal immigrants, especially Africans, are indulging in the trade of narcotics. They come on student visas, medical visas, and business visas, but over time, they begin engaging in the narcotics trade. Several have been arrested and are in jail. Navi Mumbai Police has taken action against Africans involved in the narcotics trade in the last two years," he said.

Furthermore, he stated that the Navi Mumbai police are actively preparing to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the upcoming festivities. The police are taking comprehensive measures to prevent any unexpected incidents and ensure that all celebrations proceed smoothly and safely for the community.

Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, assured that police personnel would be deployed to ensure the safety of every citizen and urged people to remain responsible during celebrations and adhere to laws and regulations.

"The Navi Mumbai Police is ready to provide a safe and secure environment for the people to celebrate the New Year. Police will be deployed," he said. Additionally, officers will be deployed in plain clothes to monitor drug consumption in major areas of the city.

"I want to appeal to people not to drink and drive. There are many farmhouses in Panvel, and officers in plain clothes will be stationed to keep a check on drug consumption," he added. (ANI)

