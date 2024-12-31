New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Shashi Tripathi, President of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA), interacted with the courageous crew members of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa on New Year's eve.

The interaction, held via video conference, celebrated their inspiring circumnavigation journey aboard the INSV Tarini, showcasing the resilience and determination of the two officers as they navigated the globe.

The two officers, who are currently undertaking the historic Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission, are circumnavigating the globe aboard the Indian Navy Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini.

Admiral Tripathi commended the officers for their perseverance and exceptional skill as they navigate the challenging waters of the world.

Lieutenant Commanders Dilna and Roopa, who have already sailed through some of the world's toughest maritime routes, expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support from their families, the Indian Navy, and the nation.

The video call was not just a celebration of their achievements but also a reaffirmation of the Navy's support for its personnel, particularly its women officers, who continue to break barriers and set new milestones in the field of naval expeditions.

The INSV Tarini sailed out from Fremantle, Australia on November 24 for the second leg of the NSP-II's expedition to Lyttelton, New Zealand. Tarini and her intrepid crew were seen off by an enthusiastic crowd cheering for the safe passage to Lyttelton, as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Navika Sagar Parikrama-II (NSP-II), which was flagged off by the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on October 2, is an Indian Navy expedition undertaking a dual-handed circumnavigation of the earth by two women officers of the Navy onboard 56ft INSV Tarini. (ANI)

