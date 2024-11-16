Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) The Kolkata unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a notorious drug trafficker in connection with a major smuggling operation, a senior official said on Saturday.

Gautam Mondal, who was involved in the attempted smuggling of 14,998 bottles of Codeine-Based Cough Syrup (CBCS) to Bangladesh, was arrested here on November 13, the official added.

Mondal, who has a history of gold smuggling, is also linked to three cases filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

He had been evading capture by frequently changing his locations and had trained several of his associates to work in pairs.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigations are ongoing with joint interrogation by the DRI Kolkata and the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police, he added.

