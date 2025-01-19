Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, that the NDRF comes to the rescue in case of a natural disaster while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes to the rescue when the disaster in "man-made".

The Home Minister participated in the 20th Foundation Day Celebrations of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday.

"When a disaster is sent by God, the NDRF comes to help and when a disaster is manmade, the NDA comes to help... In the 5 years between 2014 and 2019, Andhra Pradesh, a state full of possibilities, suffered because of a manmade disaster... I want to assure you that you don't have to worry about those 5 wasted years. The pair of PM Modi and CM Naidu will speed up the development by three times," Shah said at the event in Vijaywada.

Earlier in a post on X, Amit Shah, greeted the NDRF personnel on Raising Day and wrote, "The NDRF has saved lives through natural calamities and other trying times and become the symbol of our commitment to the security of citizens. Salutations to martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice to save others."

According to the Home Ministry, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is now adopting a zero-casualty approach to disaster management, rather than a relief-centered approach. This approach aims to achieve the goal of Zero Casualty during disasters.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vision 2047, both NIDM and NDRF are playing a crucial role in making India disaster-resistant and strengthening the disaster risk reduction system in the country.

While NDRF is taking a leading role in disaster response, NIDM is making significant contributions to human resource development, capacity building, training, research, documentation, and policy formulation. (ANI)

