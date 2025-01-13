Gandhinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday emphasised the need for a tech-savvy force to protect India's digital infrastructure, such as banks and stock markets, amid growing misuse of technology to disrupt these systems.

Addressing the 4th convocation ceremony of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here, Sitharaman said technology is being misused by some vested interests or dark forces and noted that India's growth may not go down well with some people.

The Finance Minister said students passing out from RRU will play an important role in strengthening the country's internal security, which includes protecting digital public infrastructure.

"For a large country like India, security is not what is taking care of us at the borders. Today, technology doesn't wait to recognise borders. Technology, as much as it is available for us to increase productivity, is also being misused by some vested interests or dark forces," she said.

Sitharaman said India's growth may not go down well with some "people".

She said, "It is important to recognise that India is growing in the eyes of all our competitors. India is also growing in the eyes of people who see this kind of growth from an emerging democracy as something astonishing."

"While we have well-wishers, there are also people who think this should not be entertained and who can challenge us. And that is where I am very impressed by the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had the vision to set up this University," the finance minister said.

She said misuse of technology can be a threat to India's financial services, digital public infrastructure and installations, such as banks, stock markets, payment institutions, e-commerce portals and cab-booking applications.

"So, more the digital presence in our lives, which makes our economic condition better, there will be people who will target them. Hence, we also need forces within the country who are tech-savvy and conscious of the threats before us to protect our digital infrastructure," Sitharaman said.

She expressed confidence that RRU students are well-trained to protect the country's economic, social and sovereign rights.

The Finance Minister said many developed countries don't have the digital prowess India has developed in the last ten years.

She informed the students that the policy support of the Modi government made India a net exporter of defence components.

"Earlier, we were one of the biggest importers. And today, when you have exports from India, whether Brahmos or smaller components, India is becoming the hub for defence production. That is the Central government's big policy achievement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sitharaman said.

She said that from being the second largest arms importer in 2015 to 2019, India is now among the top 25 arms exporters, with over 100 companies exporting products like Brahmos missiles, Pinaka rocket systems and Dornier aircraft.

