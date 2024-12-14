Ayodhya (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Nepal's Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel on Saturday visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

"The Army Chief of Nepal visited the Ram Lalla temple on Saturday. He was accompanied by his wife. He had a darshan of Lord Ram Lalla and also offered his prayers. Their stay at the temple was around 20-25 minutes," Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told PTI.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Telangana: Woman Out To Answer Nature’s Call Attacked by Big Cat in Adilabad’s Dedra Village.

"A photo of Lord Ram Lalla and a model of the temple was presented to him," Mishra said.

General Sigdel's visit to India, which spans from December 11-14, underscores the ongoing efforts to further strengthen and deepen the defence cooperation between Kathmandu and New Delhi.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2024: Pandomeium in Lok Sabha As PM Narendra Modi Recalls Emergency As 'Dark Chapter', Says 'Congress Strangulated Democracy in 1975'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)