Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], December 31 (ANI): As the festive season swept across the country, Bengaluru police have increased security measures to control large gatherings ahead of the New Year celebration.

Notable locations include the bustling MG Road-Brigade Road junction, a popular hotspot for festive activities, as well as the vibrant neighbourhoods of Koramangala and Indira Nagar. Additional attention has also been given to JP Nagar and Whitefield, both known for their lively nightlife and celebrations during this time.

Bengaluru Police announced tight security arrangements for New Year's Eve celebrations across the city, with 11,000 personnel deployed, including 72 KSRP platoons and 21 City Armed Reserve platoons. Key hotspots include MG Road-Brigade Road junction, Koramangala, and Indira Nagar, with restrictions in place to prevent drunk driving and ensure public safety.

Speaking to ANI, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B. Dayananda said, "Bengaluru City Police has made tight security arrangements for New Year celebrations in all parts of the city, wherever such events are scheduled and large number of people are likely to gather. The main hotspots are MG Road-Brigade Road junction, Koramangala, Indira Nagar, JP Nagar and Whitefield. Many private parties are also likely to be organised on the outskirts of the city. We have made tight security arrangements, from the commissioner to the last man in the police station, all of us will be on duty throughout the night. Around 11,000 personnel and officers have been deployed."

"We have around 72 KSRP (Karnataka State Reserve Police) platoons, 21 (City Armed Reserve) CAR platoons and an adequate number of home guards, traffic wardens and civil defence also pressed into service," he added.

Meanwhile, on December 29, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the government won't stop individual New Year's celebrations in Bengaluru, but has declared mourning for government work and offices after the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Shivakumar emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, especially in an international city like Bengaluru. To ensure public safety, nearly 10,000 cameras have been installed across the city.

"For New Year we can't stop the celebration, we can't stop individual celebrations, we have announced mourning for govt work and offices. Almost 10 thousand cameras were installed for the safety of everyone for the New Year celebration, it's an international city so we should be careful about law and order and we don't even restrict business fraternity as well. Everyone must maintain law and order, you can consider this as a warning or request..," he said. (ANI)

