New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in four states in connection with an inter-state weapons trafficking case, the agency said.

According to officials, the searches were conducted at the premises of 15 accused/suspects at 17 locations in the states of Bihar (12 locations), Nagaland (3 locations), Haryana (1 location) and Jammu and Kashmir (1 location).

The 11 suspects whose premises were searched were linked with previously arrested and chargesheeted four accused in the weapons trafficking case, said the NIA.

Today's searches led to the recovery of a .315 rifle, 11 rounds, 3 empty cartridges, digital devices including mobile phones, memory cards, pen drives etc., along with raw materials and equipment/tools suspected to be used in the manufacture of firearms. A car and total cash amounting to Rs. 13,94,840 were also seized, besides other incriminating documents, it added.

The case relates to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and other prohibited weapons that are being smuggled from Nagaland and other North Eastern states. Bihar was being used as a transit route for further smuggling to other states, and also as a destination for the smuggled prohibited weapons. Investigations in the case have so far revealed that the accused were engaged in arms smuggling activities over the past several years.

The NIA is continuing with its probe into the matter, the agency added. (ANI)

