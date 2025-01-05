New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI):Intensifying its efforts to dismantle the Laos human trafficking and cyber slavery network, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday searched the house of a recently arrested accused in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi.

The search led to the seizure of digital devices (mobile phones or tablets) and incriminating financial documents including debit cards, passbooks and chequebooks of multiple banks.

The case involves a criminal conspiracy by Kamran Haider and other accused persons engaged in sending vulnerable Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Region in the Laos People's Democratic Republic (Laos PDR). The victims of the human trafficking and cyber slavery racket were forced to commit cyber scams in Lao, targeting European and American citizens.

Investigations so far have revealed that Kamran Haider had facilitated the entire operation and was also involved in extorting money through cryptocurrency wallets from the victims who had tried to escape the clutches of the Chinese scammers.

Further investigations are continuing in the case.

In another case, NIA on Saturday arrested a key accused in the Phulwari Sharif Popular Front of India (PFI) case from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. The accused was arrested on arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

An NIA team arrested accused Mohammad Sajjad Alam of east Champaran district of Bihar, as soon as he landed at the IGI airport. Alam, a trained cadre of the banned PFI, had an arrest warrant issued against him by the NIA special court in Patna and also had a Look Out Circular issued against him. (ANI)

As per NIA investigations, the accused was involved in channelising illegal funds from Dubai to PFI cadres in Bihar through a UAE, Karnataka and Kerala-based syndicate. The funds were used for promoting the banned outfit's criminal and unlawful activities. (ANI)

