New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): President of the JD(S) Youth Wing, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, met Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal in the national capital on Monday to advocate for Karnataka's tobacco farmers.

During the meeting, Kumaraswamy presented a representation on their behalf, highlighting the price disparities they face.

Kumaraswamy urged the Centre to ensure fair and remunerative prices, calling it essential to protect the livelihoods of thousands of farming families in the state.

According to an official statement, tobacco farmers in Karnataka have been grappling with multiple challenges, including price disparities compared to farmers in other states. The issue was brought to the attention of Kumaraswamy and JD(S) leader and former Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday.

"I was honoured to be accompanied by H D Kumaraswamy, whose invaluable experience and steadfast commitment to farmers' welfare have always been a guiding force," Nikhil Kumaraswamy said.

The meeting also garnered support from Kodagu-Mysuru MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, Hunsur MLA G T Harish Gowda, and former Minister Sa.Ra. Mahesh, the official statement added.

Further, the statement highlighted their collective efforts to address farmers' concerns effectively and collaboratively.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured that the Ministry of Commerce and Industries would work toward finding a solution to the issue. The statement, citing Goyal, mentioned that the challenges faced by tobacco farmers would be addressed and steps would be taken to ensure they receive fair prices for their produce.

As President of the JD(S) Youth Wing, Nikhil Kumaraswamy reiterated his commitment to tirelessly advocating for the rights and well-being of Karnataka's farmers. "Together, we will ensure their voices are heard and their livelihoods are secured," the statement, quoting Kumaraswamy, affirmed. (ANI)

