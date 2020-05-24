India News | No Change in Previous Order of No Air Travel in Maharashtra Yet: State Officials

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Maharashtra government officials on Saturday said that there is no change in its previous order of "no air travel" in the state yet.

"The state government has not amended its lockdown order of May 19, 2020. No air travel allowed yet in this order,"a Maharashtra Government official said.

This comes two days before the resumption of domestic air travel, allowed by the Civil Aviation Ministry. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Government had restricted all modes of travel including air travel since March 25.

Earlier in its lockdown guidelines order, the Maharashtra Government had not allowed air travel during the lockdown period.

With 2,608 new cases of COVID-19, the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in the state risen to 47,190. With 60 deaths reported today, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 1,577.

A total of 13,404 patients have been discharged after 821 patients recovered today. As of Saturday, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state stood at 32,201.

The lockdown, with prescribed relaxations, has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

