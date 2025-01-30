Patna (Bihar) [India], January 30 (ANI): Responding to the remarks made by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Yamuna river being poisoned by Haryana, Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav launched a blistering attack on AAP in Delhi, saying that the instead it is the party's character and thoughts which has been poisonous for the common man.

"It is not the water that has become poisonous but the thoughts and character of these people have become poisonous. AAP has become poisonous for the common man and the people of Delhi," the MP told ANI in Patna, Bihar.

He was replying to AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's comments claiming the Haryana government is responsible for poisoning the Yamuna river, and claiming that such water would cause mass fatalities, "If this water would have entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide."

BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar assembly constituency Satish Upadhyay also hit out at AAP, calling their government as a "disaster," and being ashamed of accusing Haryana.

"For the last 11 years, Delhi has faced only disasters. This is such a disaster in which there is no governance... BJP's lotus (symbol of the party) will come to remove this disaster... These (AAP) are dishonest people who lie. Now that their ground is slipping, they are accusing Haryana of poisoning them. They should be ashamed," Upadhyay told ANI.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini also took a sip from the river on Wednesday, to counter Kejriwal's claim.

Saini termed Kejriwal's statement as "unfortunate" and accused him of making the remarks to "create fear in the minds of people" for political gain. Speaking to reporters, he said, "An unfortunate statement by Arvind Kejriwal was given to create fear in the minds of people for his political benefits."

The cleanliness of the Yamuna River has been a hot-button poll issue for all the parties involved. The river has previously had reports of toxic foam floating in various areas in the national capital. On December 1, a thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the river's surface.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding his "poisoned water" remarks, in which he levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana for "poisoning" the Yamuna water coming to Delhi.

Kejriwal stated that the statements made by him were in "furtherance of an imperative public duty."

"Statements were made in furtherance of an imperative public duty to highlight the severe toxicity and contamination of raw water received from Haryana, which presents an imminent and direct threat to public health," the letter signed by Kejriwal read.(ANI)

