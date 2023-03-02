Shillong, March 2: The ruling NPP in Meghalaya was leading in three seats each, while the opposition TMC was ahead in two, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday morning as counting began for the 59 assembly constituencies in the Northeastern state. The GNC and the UDP were also ahead in one seat each, the EC said. Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates.

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am amid tight security. The votes are being counted at 13 centres. Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate. Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates.

As exit polls predicted a hung assembly, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday night, fuelling speculations of a post-poll tie-up. Sangma's NPP and the BJP ran the last government together as part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) but fought the elections on their own.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)