Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (PTI) Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Sunday gave away the State Film Awards for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 under various categories at a special ceremony here.

The governor conferred the awards in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and other dignitaries.

The prestigious Mohan Sundar Deb Goswam was conferred on eminent writer, director and theatre artist Ananta Mohapatra for the year 2020 while cinematographer Srinivas Mohapatra and renowned comedian Jayiram Samal received the lifetime achievement award for the years 2021 and 2022 respectively. The award carries a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh and a citation.

In the best film category, ‘Saheed Raghu Sardar' was awarded for 2020, while ‘Pratiksha' and ‘Dalchini' jointly won the award for 2021, and the acclaimed ‘Daman' won the award for 2022.

In the best director category, Rakesh Samal was selected for ‘Rakesh Raja' released in 2020, Suresh Patnaik for ‘Trushna' in 2021, and Sudhansu Mohan Sahu for ‘Mayabi' in 2022.

Debashis Patra (2021), Ankit Kumar and Dipanwit Das Mohapatra (2021) and Babushan Mohanty (2022) have received the Best Actor (Male) award.

Kavya Keeran Shukla, Suryamayee Mohapatra, and Lopamudra Mishra were conferred with the Best Actor (Female) award for three years, respectively.

The best tribal film award went to ‘Dewa' in Koya language for 2022, while no films were awarded for 2020 and 2021.

The recipients of the State Film Awards have been selected by a panel of five jury members under the chairmanship of Odia film director Sabyasachi Mohapatra.

The Governor congratulated them and urged the film industries to make films with courage and innovation while focusing on the natural beauty of Odisha.

