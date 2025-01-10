Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has issued a stern warning to the officials concerned in the complaint filed by Democratic Social Justice Party President KSR Menon and others regarding Periyar pollution saying the officials will be held responsible if they fail to take steps to prevent pollution.

A division bench consisting of Justices Devan Ramachandran and M.B. Snehalatha mandated that the officials responsible would be held personally accountable if the Periyar River became polluted, and consequences would follow if they neglected their duties.

The High Court pointed out that apart from a few reports being submitted, no significant action has been taken by the officials entrusted with preventing pollution in the last month. The case was adjourned to January 10 for the Chief Justice to decide on the pleas to be considered together.

The court observed that the authorities are unable to provide clear instructions on how to stop the pollution in Periyar.

The High Court said it must be ensured that the water in Periyar is not polluted. If that does not happen, it should be understood that there is a lapse on the part of the concerned officials. The court also reminded us that Periyar is the main drinking water source for the people of Kochi city.

The division bench was considering a bunch of petitions filed following the mass fish kill in Periyar because of severe pollution from many factors including waste dumping from industries on the bank of the river.

Periyar, the longest river in Kerala, has been facing acute pollution for years and the environment NGOs and river bank dwellers have approached the court for redress in the absence of effective action by the Pollution Control Board and other agencies.

The river from time to time has witnessed widespread discolouration of water and massive fish deaths. (ANI)

