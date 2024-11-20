Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): One person was killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a pharmaceutical company in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Aurora Pharmaceutical Company in the Suram area on Wednesday morning while workers were cleaning a reactor.

The injured were rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad.

Two of the workers, who suffered severe burn injuries, are in critical condition, while the third is out of danger, police added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

