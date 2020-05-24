India News | One More Dies of COVID-19 in Punjab; Toll Rises to 40

Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab rose to 40 and the number of cases climbed to 2,060 after 15 more people tested positive for the disease on Sunday, officials said.

A 60-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Saturday. The resident of Katra Dullo area in Amritsar was on ventilator at the Amritsar hospital, officials said.

His wife and two sons have also tested positive for coronavirus, they said.

According to a health bulletin, seven fresh cases were reported in Pathankot, four in Hoshiarpur, two in Gurdaspur and one each in Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Twenty-eight coronavirus patients were discharged from different hospitals of Ludhiana (18), Fazilka (three), SBS Nagar, Mansa, Patiala (two each) and Faridkot (one).

With this, the number of cured patients rose to 1,898 in the state, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 122 and fatalities at 40.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 319 coronavirus cases, followed by 214 in Jalandhar, 173 in Ludhiana, 153 in Tarn Taran, 132 in Gurdaspur, 105 in SBS Nagar, 107 in Patiala, 102 in Mohali, 106 in Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 66 in Muktsar, 61 in Faridkot, 60 in Rupnagar, 59 in Moga, 57 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 44 each in Fazilka and Ferozepur, 42 in Bathinda, 39 in Pathankot, 35 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa and 22 in Barnala, it said.

One patient is critical and on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 66,142 samples have been tested so far, of which 60,114 samples are negative and reports of 3,968 samples awaited. PTI CHS VSD

