Rajouri, July 14: District Development Commissioner (DDC), Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh launched the "One Nation One Card" scheme in the district.

"The advantage of this scheme is that you can go to any corner of India and get your ration. People will benefit greatly from One Nation One Card," Sheikh said. One Nation One Nation Card is an initiative by the Government of India which enables ration cardholders to access PDS benefits from any fair price shop in the country. It is an electronic ration card portability scheme to make a single ration card eligible at any fair price shop in the country.

"The Central government has launched this initiative with the sole aim to mitigate the sufferings of the general public so that they can access government ration at any fair price shop in the country," said Sheikh. 'One Nation, One Ration Card' Scheme Announced For Migrant Workers by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The scheme aims to provide freedom to beneficiaries as they will not be tied to one PDS shop and will reduce their dependence on shop owners and curtail corruption.

"The biggest beneficiaries of the scheme are the migrant workers who move to other states to seek better jobs," he added.

"It's a really good scheme, people outside the district or tehsil used to suffer a lot but now they can avail ration from anywhere, they won't face any issue," said Mohd Naveed Magray, a local.

