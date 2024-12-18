New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has flagged serious concerns over recurring gaps in fund utilisation and unmet targets across several key initiatives related to disability welfare schemes under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

In its Demands for Grants (2024-25) presented in Parliament on Wednesday, the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment pointed out recurring gaps in fund utilisation and unmet targets across several key initiatives, including the Accessible India Campaign (AIC), Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS) and National Action Plan for Skill Development of Persons with Disabilities (NAP-SDP).

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code Will Be Implemented in Uttarakhand From January 2025, Announces CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Despite allocations of Rs 1,225.27 crore for 2024-25, actual expenditures have consistently fallen short of targets in prior years. For instance, in 2023-24, the ministry spent Rs 1,143.89 crore, missing the Revised Estimate (RE) target by 6.6%. The DDRS reached only 30,589 beneficiaries against its target of 40,000, continuing a trend of under-performance, while skill training programmes achieved just 9,333 trained individuals against a goal of 17,000.

The report also highlighted delays caused by incomplete or late submissions of proposals and utilisation certificates from state governments and NGOs, which hampered the smooth implementation of schemes.

Also Read | 'Mukadma, Mulzim, Ilzam, Ittila, Chashmdeed': BJP Government in Rajasthan To Replace Urdu Terms in Policing With Hindi Words.

Programmes like the AIC, which aims to create universal accessibility for persons with disabilities, were particularly affected.

The Committee emphasised the need for better engagement with stakeholders, streamlined fund disbursement processes and realistic target setting to maximise the impact of disability welfare programmes.

In contrast, the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme stood out for its consistent success, benefiting 3.46 lakh individuals in 2023-24 against a target of 2.15 lakh.

The scheme also demonstrated efficient financial management, with Rs 290.60 crore spent out of a revised estimate (RE) of Rs 305 crore. The Committee commended initiatives under the ADIP scheme, such as expanding access through Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendras, which offer same-day assistive device fittings to beneficiaries.

Another bright spot was the modernisation of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), which significantly enhanced production capacity. Post-modernisation, ALIMCO's turnover increased from Rs 350 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 634 crore in 2023-24.

Plans to scale operations to 300 locations under the Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra initiative promise to further improve accessibility and reduce dependency on camps.

The Committee recommended additional measures to address challenges faced by beneficiaries, including network issues in remote areas, low literacy among applicants and lack of awareness about available schemes. It also proposed extensive awareness campaigns in collaboration with local governments, NGOs and media to ensure that more eligible individuals can access benefits.

Proactive measures, such as aligning targets with past performance and improving stakeholder engagement, are essential to effectively utilise allocated resources, the Committee stressed.

The report lauded partnerships with private sector companies like Amazon, Swiggy and Zomato, which are actively creating employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

With decisive action, the ministry can ensure that these programmes fulfil their mission of empowering persons with disabilities and improving their quality of life.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)