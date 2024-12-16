New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Congress MP Vijay Vasanth on Monday morning moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the detention of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka authorities.

"In 2024 alone, 350 fishermen and 49 fishing boats have been apprehended, the highest in the last six years. The government must urgently address this ongoing issue," Vasanth, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kanyakumari, said in the adjournment motion notice.

The issue significantly impacts the livelihoods of over 11 lakh people engaged in fishing across Tamil Nadu, the Congress MP said, adding that the fisherfolk communities, spread across more than 608 marine fishing villages in Tamil Nadu, consist of over 10.48 lakh fisherfolk and fishing remains the primary livelihood.

The Congress MP demanded that there should be renegotiation of maritime boundaries, ensuring that fisherfolk from both countries can fish without fear of detention.

"The Indo-Sri Lankan Agreement of 1974 should be revisited to establish clearer maritime boundaries and prevent further encroachments, ensuring that fishermen from both countries can fish in their respective waters without fear of harassment or detention," the adjournment motion read.

Vasanth also demanded the promotion of sustainable fishing practices to minimise unintentional boundary violations and protect marine resources. A joint committee between the two nations of India and Sri Lanka should be formed to ensure the prompt release of detained fishermen.

"I request that Prime Minister Modi utilise the opportunity of the Sri Lankan President's visit to raise this issue...Demand the immediate release of all detained Indian fishermen, boats, and their belongings. Ensure that Sri Lankan authorities do not harass or detain Indian fishermen from the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, including the prominent fishing communities of Kanniyakumari, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Rameswaram, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai and others," Vasanth said.

He added that 11 lakh livelihoods were affected across 608 fishing villages in Tamil Nadu, and urgent government intervention is critical for a lasting solution.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday to discuss the removal of the 1971 war photograph from Army Headquarters, New Delhi and its implications.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25 and has seen frequent disruptions. The session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

