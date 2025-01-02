Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the people of Gadchiroli now support India and its Constitution, not the Naxals, as the region has undergone significant transformation through progress. The Deputy CM further attributed this shift to the police's efforts against Naxalites and the cooperation of local villagers.

"There is a transformation because our police fought against the Naxalites and the villagers also cooperated... A new outpost was also opened in Pengunda today. Now, the police and the government's presence is visible in a Maoist-dominated area... The people here (in Gadchiroli) came forward and said that they are not with Naxals but with India and its Constitution," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis' visit underscores the government's ongoing focus on security and development in Gadchiroli, a region previously plagued by Naxalite violence.

During his visit, Fadnavis announced the commencement of a new bus service connecting Aheri and Gardewada, marking the first such service in 77 years. "Today, a bus service has started between Aheri and Gardewada. This is the first time a bus service has started after 77 years," he said.

Fadnavis also inaugurated a mining plant, the foundation stone for which was laid in 2019, and emphasized that the project aims to create employment opportunities for 50,000 people. "We are trying to give employment to 50,000 people," he added.

In a significant development, 11 Naxalites, including Vimla Chandra Sidam alias Tarakka, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore, surrendered before the police in Gadchiroli. Fadnavis was present during the surrender. The 11 Naxalites, including eight women and three men, surrendered at Gadchiroli Police Headquarters. They had bounties totaling more than Rs 1 crore on their heads, with the Chhattisgarh government also announcing bounties on them.

Among the surrendered was Tarakka Sidam, the head of the Dandakaranya Zonal Committee and wife of Bhupati, who had been involved in Naxalism for 34 years. The surrendered Naxalites included three division committee members, one deputy commander, and two area committee members. Each of them was provided with a financial aid package worth Rs 86 lakh to support their new lives.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that Naxalism would soon be eradicated from the state.

Fadnavis also visited the Pengunda Police Help Center in Gadchiroli. Speaking to ANI, CM Fadnavis highlighted the transformation of the Gadchiroli region, saying, "This area of Gadchiroli, where we are standing, did not even have a road, and the Maoists had complete dominance here. Today, ending that dominance, we have built two big posts and constructed a road and bridge connecting directly to Chhattisgarh."

He added, "In a way, after 75 years, the people here will get to see the state transport bus. Therefore, I believe that this is a very important day. We had said that Gadchiroli will not be the last district of Maharashtra, it will be the first district of Maharashtra and we have started that. Now the Maoists do not find new people here, there is no recruitment. Big cadres are surrendering, so it is heading towards an end."

Fadnavis also inaugurated several key infrastructure projects, including the Gatta-Gardewada-Vangeturi road, Tadguda Bridge, and the bus service from Aheri to Gardewada in the Naxal-affected area. During his visit, he interacted with the police jawans and villagers. (ANI)

