New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that people's anger against him is increasing and his credibility is also being decreased.

Speaking to ANI, Puri said, "I think the Delhi election is taking pace. The people's anger against Arvind Kejriwal is increasing and his credibility is also being decreased... BJP and PM Modi's guarantees are such that we do what we say..."

Earlier, he slammed Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on Bharatiya Janata Party's second manifesto for Delhi polls and said his credibility is down and there is very strong "anti-incumbency" against the ruling party in the national capital.

"In the first phase of our manifesto or Sankalp Patra, BJP president JP Nadda said that all the facilities will remain the same, we are going to give additional facilities. I think their (AAP leaders') mental stability will really be seriously doubted. PM Modi has given 3,200 houses in Kalkaji and around 1,900 houses in Jailorwala Bagh...He (Arvind Kejriwal) said he would build a sports university in Mundka in 2015. Till date, it has not been built and it seems that it will never be built. He claimed he will build 500 new schools, I want to ask them do they even have the land for 5 new schools?... The Union Cabinet has approved 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country under the civil defence sector," Puri told ANI.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal criticised BJP's model of governance, saying that people's money is given as a loan to billionaire friends and it is waived off after 2-3 years.

Comparing the BJP model with the welfare model of his party, Kejriwal said, "...On one hand, there is the BJP model where your money is given as a loan to billionaire friends and it is waived off after 2-3 years. The other is the Aam Aadmi Party model which includes 24-hour electricity, and free electricity to the poor. 24-hour free water, best and good treatment... this is the Aam Aadmi Party's welfare model."

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the triangular battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP, and the Congress has intensified, with all parties criticising one another's performance in developing the national capital.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

