New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted doctors on Doctors' Day, and said they play a key role in saving lives and making the planet healthier.

Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1. CA Day 2022 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Others Extend Greetings on Occasion of ICAI Foundation Day.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier. pic.twitter.com/5yFw2nNofV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

"Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier," Modi tweeted and shared a video montage with his voice-over hailing the role played by doctors.

