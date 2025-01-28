Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning to inaugurate the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave'.

The PM will inaugurate the business summit in Janata Maidan in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several Union ministers, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Rebound in Early Trade as US Markets Sink Amid New AI Fears.

Around 7,500 delegates, including some top industrialists, are expected to attend the two-day conclave, it said.

Among the industrialists expected at the conclave are LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Karan Adani, Sajjan Jindal and Naveen Jindal, officials said.

Also Read | Baghpat Watchtower Collapse: More Than 20 Injured After Watchtower Collapses During 'Laddu Mahotsav' in Uttar Pradesh's Baraut City; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

The PM will also inaugurate the 'Make in Odisha' exhibition, showcasing the state's achievements in developing an industrial ecosystem.

After the inauguration, Modi will leave Bhubaneswar for Dehradun.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)