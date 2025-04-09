New Delhi, April 9: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while attending the World Navkar Mahamantra Diwas in New Delhi on Wednesday, highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine resolutions help propagate the ideals of Jain's 24 tirthankaras (preachers of Dharma). "On the occasion of Navkar Mahamantra, you heard PM Modi on how Navkar Mahamantra can be a way to success in one's professional life. On this, he gave us nine resolutions so that the expressions and ideals of 24 tirthankaras be with the people of India...today we have gotten that from the resolutions by PM Modi," Uttar Pradesh CM said during his speech.

Earlier, while speaking at the World Navkar Mahamantra Diwas, PM Modi appealed to people to take nine resolutions--- Resolution to save water; plant one tree in name of your mother; maintain cleanliness; be vocal for local; adopt natural farming; adopt a healthy lifestyle; practice sports and yoga; and to help the poor. 'Ram Is Formula of India’s Unity in Diversity': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Wishes on Ram Navami.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Speaks on World Navkar Mahamantra Divas

#WATCH | Lucknow: At ‘Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas’, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) has done the work of organising this event for the first time in the whole world in one day. I was watching that when the Prime Minister's… pic.twitter.com/8bsUr74VVR — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2025

The UP CM highlighted the deep history of Jains in Ayodhya, saying that one of the 'tirthankaras' in Jainism, who are known as preachers of dharma, God Rishabdev (also known as Rishabhanatha), was the first king of Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Interacts With Children at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, Feeds Peacocks on Temple Premises (Watch Video).

"We need to remember that Uttar Pradesh is an important land of Jain's tirthankaras. God Rishabdev was the first king of Ayodhya," UP CM said. Further highlighting how other important figures in Jainism were born there and in Varani, UP CM continued, "In Ayodhya, five Tirthankaras were born, and in Varanasi, there were four Tirthankaras. From there itself, they got on the path of liberation."

Earlier today, while appealing to people to adopt the nine resolutions, he said, "Wherever we are sitting, we should take 9 sankalps (resolutions) with us." PM Modi also emphasised the importance of Jain literature in shaping India's rich intellectual and spiritual heritage, calling it the "backbone of India's intellectual grandeur."

"The literature of Jainism is the backbone of India's intellectual grandeur. Preserving this knowledge is our duty," he stated. The Prime Minister highlighted the government's decision to grant Prakrit and Pali classical language status, two ancient Indian languages deeply intertwined with Jain and Buddhist traditions.

"That is why we have granted Classical Language status to Prakrit and Pali," he said, underlining the cultural and scholarly significance of these languages. PM Modi recalled his early spiritual exposure to Jain teachings. "I was born in Gujarat, where the influence of Jainism is visible in every street. Since childhood, I have been in the company of Jain Acharyas," he said, adding that chanting the Navkar Mantra is a moment of deep reverence as "we bow to the Panch Parmeshthi"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)