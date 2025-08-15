New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): RJD leader Manoj Jha on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, saying it "disappoints every time" and questioned whether it was an election speech rather than a national address. He added that a discussion on the RSS's role in India's freedom struggle would have been more appropriate from the Red Fort.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "In the last 11 years, when the Prime Minister speaks from the ramparts of the Red Fort, we hope that he will speak like the Prime Minister of the country, without malice, prejudice, or bias. The Prime Minister disappoints every time... It is Independence Day, and if there had been a discussion on the role of the RSS, we would have been very happy. It is a cultural organisation, and the Prime Minister of the country should evaluate its role in the freedom struggle... Today, it has become difficult to distinguish whether it is an election speech or an address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort."

Congress MP Imran Masood also criticised the Prime Minister's remarks, highlighting the RSS's historical stance.

"They didn't hoist the Tiranga for 52 years, they didn't contribute to the freedom movement. They had opposed the Quit India Movement. They were urging people to join the British Army to fight the Azad Hind Fauj. So, they had no contribution to the freedom movement...They should give an account for those 52 years. You didn't believe in the Tiranga, didn't believe in the Constitution...Sardar Patel had banned this," he said.

The remarks came in response to Prime Minister Modi's 79th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, in which he hailed the RSS for completing a century of service to the nation. He described the organisation as the "biggest NGO in the world" and praised its century-long contribution to nation-building.

"Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman', with the aim of welfare of Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland...In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication," PM Modi said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totalling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the inter-services guard of honour.

Meanwhile, approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, witnessed the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission. (ANI)

