Patna (Bihar) [India], January 6 (ANI): Y.V Giri, Jan Suraj Party Chief Prashant Kishor's Advocate, on Monday condemned the police's alleged brutality against Kishor and his supporters, who were peacefully protesting in support of students.

Giri claimed the police physically lifted, pushed, and punched the protesters, including Kishor, who was slapped without justification, violating Section 21.

"There's a rule of law in our country, and it will take its course, favouring the students, Prashant Kishore, and Jan Swaraj. However, the police have taken the law into their own hands, behaving barbarically without reason. They disrupted a peaceful protest led by Prashant Kishore, where people were fasting and sleeping, by physically lifting, pushing, and punching them. Prashant Kishore was even slapped without justification, violating Section 21. This move appears to be a government attempt to hide the misdeeds of the Bihar Public Service Commission. The student movement, supported by Prashant Kishore, was disrupted to avoid re-examination. As a result, Prashant Kishore's arrest was made under false pretences. Unfortunately, his current whereabouts are unknown, with reports suggesting he was taken to AIIMS and then relocated to an undisclosed location," he said.

"This protest was a peaceful Satyagraha, inspired by Gandhi's principles and aligned with the High Court's orders. Students were exercising their democratic rights, and Prashant Kishor was there to boost their morale. Since Gandhi Maidan is a public space, we didn't expect any issues. It's a place where thousands of people gather daily, so it's surprising that it's being treated as a prohibited area," he added.

Y.V Giri demanded authorities to produce Prashant Kishore in court, asserts no offence committed, vows to move High Court to quash FIR and secure bail.

"The authorities must produce Prashant Kishore in court, regardless of where he's being hidden by them. The judicial process will then commence, and we're confident that Prashant Kishore's supporters, students and the affected candidates will have a strong case. Since no offence has been committed, we'll take this matter to the High Court, where we expect the FIR against him to be quashed and for him to be granted bail," he said.

Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj party in a post on X claimed that Kishor had been detained in Fatuah and accused the Patna police of High handed behaviour.

"Patna police is so scared that they are not even able to bring Prashant Kishore to Patna. He has been kept sitting in a community health centre in Fatuha for hours, " the Party posted on X.

"The police administration tried to break Prashant Kishore's fast by taking him from Gandhi Maidan to AIIMS. After failing to break the fast, the administration is trying to take Prashant Kishore to a new place. The police brutally lathicharged the crowd that had gathered to see Prashant Kishore outside AIIMS," the party further added. (ANI)

