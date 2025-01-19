New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): With 2025 being declared as the 'year of defence reforms', Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has stated that the Department of Military Affairs is working on preparing a roadmap for the vision 2047 for the defence forces.

"Firstly, we are working to prepare Vision 2047. We will be completing this by mid-2025 and releasing it officially. Secondly, we intend to bring out an Integrated Capability Development Plan (ICDP) which will be slightly different from the previous Capability Development Long Term Integrated Perspective Plan. We are working on it in a new direction," Gen Chauhan said.

The CDS was speaking in the Defence Ministry podcast Rakshasutra giving out his plans for the DMA and its future plans.

The CDS also listed that the DMA was working creation of joint doctrines for integration among the defence forces.

"Joint Doctrines are being prepared on subjects like Multi-Domain Operations, Network Centric Warfare, Conventional Missile Force, Joint Staff Work, Space, Joint Communications, Joint Logistic Architecture, Airborne & Heliborne Operations etc. We have already taken out a joint doctrine on Cyber operations," he said.

The CDS stated that the DMA and the Integrated Defence Staff will be working on "capabilities required to be developed using future technologies. Towards this we will take out specific policies in areas such as Space, Quantum Artificial Intelligence, Manned Unmanned Teaming, and Lethal Autonomous Systems, elucidating the path for their development and use."

The CDS said that besides working on other projects, the DMA is also working on, certain organizational and structural reforms that will be carried out.

"Like presenting the blueprint for integrated Theatre Commands to the government and creating them. Also, we will make a Joint Planning and Operation Room to enable the three services to conduct integrated planning and operations," he said. (ANI)

