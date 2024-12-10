New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed grief at the death of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna who passed away at the age of 92 due to prolonged illness.

Taking to X, Murmu in her post wrote that Krishna served people in various capacities during his long career in public life.

"Sad to learn about the demise of Shri S. M. Krishna who served people in various capacities during his long career in public life - from a member of the state assembly and of parliament to a union minister and governor. As chief minister of Karnataka, he earned people's affection for his commitment to development of the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," Murmu's post read.

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also took to X and wrote in a post that Krishna was a true champion of development and made significant contributions to the state and nation.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Former Union Minister, Shri S M Krishna. A true champion of development, he made significant contributions to the state and the nation.

It is a personal loss for me, for we worked as colleagues, both at the State and National level," the post read.

Further, the Congress President wrote that Krishna's vision, dedication and exceptional public service played a pivotal role in Karnataka's progress.

"His vision, dedication and exceptional public service played a pivotal role in the Karnataka's progress, while his approach to balance welfare with development placed a global stamp on Bengaluru's transformative paradigm.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers," the post further read.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai also expressed his condolences and said that Krishna had left a mark in the state and national politics for nearly six decades and was a role model for today's politicians.

Taking to X, Bommai wrote in a post "Former Chief Minister and Union Minister S. M. Very sad to hear the news of Krishna's demise.

Soft-spoken, mild-mannered S. M. Krishna has made his mark in state and national politics for nearly six decades and is a role model for today's politicians."

Further, he mentioned that Krishna had brought world recognition to Bangalore by bringing the IT BT companies and his death was like losing a mentor in the state and national politics.

"He had brought world recognition to Bangalore by bringing IT BT companies to Bangalore. His passing away is like losing a mentor in state and national politics. His death has caused me great pain personally and I pray that God bless his family and his huge fans with the strength to bear his loss and may his soul rest in peace," the post further read. (ANI)

