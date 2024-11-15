New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings on the eve of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and paid homage to his "sacred memory".

In a series of posts on X, President Murmu announced the commencement of year-long celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

"I convey my greetings to the people of India on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. We are commencing the year-long celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of 'Dharti Aaba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda. On behalf of all the fellow citizens, I pay my respectful homage to the sacred memory of Bhagwan Birsa Munda," President Murmu said.

"I observe a new consciousness being spread across the country for tribal pride and the ideals of the Constitution. This consciousness is being transformed into action. This spirit will become the foundation of the bright future of the entire country, including the tribal society," the post mentioned.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ulihatu, President Murmu said, "Last year, on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji also visited Ulihatu and sought the blessings of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. That was the first visit of any Prime Minister to Ulihatu. This made the people of the tribal society very happy. On the same day, 'PM Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha-Abhiyan' i.e. PM-JANMAN was launched from Jharkhand."

On including 'Santhali' in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, "I am happy to share that I also contributed to the efforts to include the tribal language 'Santhali' in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. This was made possible during the tenure of respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji."

"During my visits to different states and Union Territories, I participate in programs focused on the tribal communities there, and I interact with them. I give special priority to meeting our tribal sisters. I am happy to see that a large number of our tribal sisters are achieving economic self-reliance through self-help groups and other means of growth. More and more opportunities for development are opening up for them," the post read.

Highlighting the government's commitment to supporting the tribal community, she said, "The immense love that I get from all the fellow citizens, including the people of the tribal communities, makes me emotional at times. Behind this feeling of mine is also the pleasant truth that today, sky is the limit for the development of the people belonging to the tribal communities."

"No matter how high they aspire to fly, the society and the government are fully committed to supporting them," she added. (ANI)

