New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): On the 63rd anniversary of Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule, the President of India paid a heartfelt tribute to the bravehearts who fought for the region's freedom.

In a message shared on social media, the President expressed the nation's deep gratitude for the selfless sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and the armed forces.

Also Read | Kochi Shocker: Man Tries To Bury Mother's Body Without Informing Anyone in Kerala, Taken Into Police Custody.

"On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays tribute to bravehearts who made selfless sacrifice for the liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute the fearless freedom fighters and our armed forces for their exceptional courage and unwavering dedication. I extend warm wishes to the people of Goa and wish them a prosperous future," the President wrote.

The President's message emphasized the courage and dedication of those who fought for Goa's freedom, highlighting their invaluable contribution to the nation's independence. This tribute resonates with the people of Goa and the rest of India as they commemorate the end of Portuguese colonial rule on December 19, 1961.

Also Read | RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Victim's Parents Approach Calcutta High Court Seeking Fresh Probe.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his message called for the people to work towards the betterment of the state and its prosperity.

"Today, we honor the progressive journey of Goa's development and the strides we've made towards achieving our dream of a 'Golden Goa'. Heartfelt wishes to all my Goan brothers and sisters on the occasion of #GoaLiberationDay. The sacrifices and efforts of our revolutionary freedom fighters will always be remembered and cherished. I salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who led 'Operation Vijay' and liberated Goa from centuries of colonial oppression. Let us work together towards the betterment of our state, aligning with the vision of Swayampurna and a Viksit Goa," the Goa Chief Minister said in his post.

Senior Goa Ministe Vishwajit Rane in his message said that the the courage of those who fought for Goa's liberation will continue to inspire the state.

"On Goa LiberationDay, honouring the brave souls who fought for Goa's freedom from the colonial rule. Their courage and dedication inspire us to uphold the values of liberty and unity. The vibrant culture and resilient spirit of its people are a testament to the enduring legacy of those who secured its liberation. May we continue to work together towards the development and prosperity envisioned by our forebears," he said in his post on X.

The Goa CM marked the occasion by unfurling the Tricolour at his residence in Panaji, alongside other commemorative events across the state. CM Sawant also inspected the parade at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Ground in Dona Paula, on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)