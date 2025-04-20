The 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre showcased his talent and impressed everyone in his debut match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the youngster slammed 32 off 15 deliveries, including six boundaries, against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A video has gone viral on social media, where Ayush Mhatre's cousin was spotted in tears. In the video, the Mhatre's cousin was seen cheering him. Below is the viral video. Watch 17-Year-Old Ayush Mhatre Slam Two Consecutive Sixes Against Ashwani Kumar During MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Ayush Mhatre’s Cousin in Tears

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)