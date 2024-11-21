Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday graced the Koti Deepotsavam-2024 at the NTR Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said she was happy to attend the Deepotsavam as this spiritual programme is being celebrated in the land of rich Telugu art culture and heritage.

Also Read | PM Modi on India-Guyana Similarities: 'Democracy First, Humanity First Our Mantra', Says PM Narendra Modi in Guyana's Parliament (Watch Video).

President Murmu said that lighting the lamp gives a message to everyone to move from darkness to light and from ignorance to knowledge.

She urged all to light the lamp of resolution. "The resolution to take the country forward on the path of continuous development, the resolution to walk on the path of truth and dharma, and the resolution to work for the welfare of the underprivileged."

Also Read | Pakistan Shooting: Death Toll in Gun Attack on Shias in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rises to 42.

The President said that today India is moving ahead with the goal of holistic and inclusive development.

"To achieve this goal, we will have to move ahead together and contribute to the creation of a developed India," she added.

The President expressed confidence that by embracing modern development as well as preserving and propagating "our glorious culture, we will be able to achieve the goals of development soon."

President Murmu arrived in Hyderabad today, as part of her two-day visit.

Earlier on November 18, Rajnath Singh, who took part in 'Koti Deepotsavam' in Hyderabad, said a society which lacks unity becomes weak and emphasised "na baatna hai, na batna hai" (neither should we get divided, nor should there be attempts at causing disunity).

The Koti Deepotsavam, a spiritual event symbolizing devotion and unity, continues to be a significant occasion in Hyderabad, drawing participants from across the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)