New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30, her office said on Tuesday.

The President will address the faculty and student officers of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington on November 28, it said.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Settles Flat at 80,004, Auto Shares Slide.

On November 29, Murmu will interact with the members of tribal women self-help groups and the prominent members of the tribal community in Nilgiris district at Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam.

The President will grace the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur on November 30, the statement said.

Also Read | Shukrayaan-1 Approved: Union Government Gives Green Light to India's Venus Orbiting Mission and Setting Up Bharatiya Antariksha Station, Says ISRO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)