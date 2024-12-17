New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from December 17 to 21, 2024.

According to the President's Secretariat, during this visit, the President will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad,

On December 17, President Murmu will attend and grace the convocation ceremony of AIIMS in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, the release mentioned.

On December 18, she will inaugurate/lay the foundation of various initiatives at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, as per the release.

On December 20, President Murmu will present the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad. On the same evening, she will host an At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for the dignitaries of the State, leading citizens, academics, etc, it added.

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari earlier held a meeting with senior officials on the ensuing visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the state from December 17.

The Chief Secretary informed that President Murmu will be in Hyderabad from December 17 to 21 of this month as part of the sojourn visit to the city. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructed the officials to work in close coordination and make elaborate arrangements in a befitting manner to ensure that the visit of the President is handled effectively in a satisfactory manner.

Earlier on Monday, President Murmu met a parliamentary delegation from Armenia on Tuesday, during which she emphasised the role of regular parliamentary dialogue in deepening bilateral partnership.

A parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Armenia, led by Alen Simonyan, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official release said.

The President said that regular parliamentary dialogue plays an important role in enhancing understanding of each other's systems of governance and laws, and further deepening bilateral partnership. (ANI)

