Pune, Dec 19 (PTI) The Pune police have arrested the president of a private English medium school in connection with the alleged molestation of a few students by a 39-year-old dance teacher.

“We have arrested the president of the school for alleged negligence and failure to do the required verification of the teacher as the alleged acts by the teacher were taking place for the last two years.

“It was the duty of the school to ensure the safety and security of the students and it should have done the necessary due diligence of the teacher, who was involved in the alleged act,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam.

He said that the president of the English medium school has been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police on Tuesday apprehended a male dance teacher of the school in the city for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old student and another child. He was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On Monday, the accused teacher had allegedly touched the 11-year-old student inappropriately. The boy approached the school counsellor, who informed the principal. The boy's parents and the police were then informed. Two more such cases came to light subsequently, police said.

