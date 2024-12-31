Puducherry, Dec 31 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and many other political leaders on Tuesday extended their new year greetings to the people.

The Lt Governor, in a message in Tamil, said that he was happy to extend new year greetings to the people across the globe and to the brothers and sisters of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

He wished that the new year brought happiness and prosperity to the lives of the people. "Let the new year ensure faith and stability in the lives of the people," the Lt Governor said.

The chief minister in his message said that his government's aim was to ensure that the people of Puducherry had peace, happiness and good health.

He also highlighted the steps the territorial government had taken to promote the wellbeing of the have-nots, differently-abled people, students, youth, women and the downtrodden people.

"We will spare no efforts to continue to promote the wellbeing of every section of people," Rangasamy said and referred to the expeditious drive the administration had taken to fill vacancies in government departments.

Rangasamy said that he was confident that with the cooperation and support of the people, the government would evolve several measures to live up to the expectations of everyone.

Speaker R Selvam, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu, Ministers K Lakshminarayanan, A Namaissivayam, C Djeacoumar, A K Sai J Saravana Kumar, P R N Tirumurugan, Puducherry PCC president V Vaithilingam, Puducherry BJP president S Selvaganapathy, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A Anbalagan were among those who greeted the people.

